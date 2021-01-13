Acting in films is not a luxury for me: Aditi Prabhudeva

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It will be a busy birthday for Aditi Prabhudeva. The actor is currently juggling five projects, and she will be shooting for one of those on her special day. Being one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood today, she considers herself lucky to have a lot of work coming her way, especially during the time of the pandemic.

"What excites me the most is that the projects that I have bagged came to me on the basis of my earlier work. It explains that showing off doesn't work here, and real talent is recognised by Kannada filmmakers," says Aditi, who has a handful of projects in hand, (Ombathane Dikku, Champion, Old Monk, Gajaa nana and Gang, Aana, Totapuri, Tribble Riding, Bhagwan Sri Krishna Paramathma, 5D) out of which she has completed shooting for two while five are on floors and a couple more to begin.

Ask Aditi the question that she often faces, about why she hasn't got the opportunity to be paired opposite a star, and the actor replies, "Everyone is a star in their way. Each one comes with their strength. Yes, I am asked this question about why I am not been seen sharing screen space with a star. In fact, people also ask me why I don’t wait for the opportunity."

"To them, I would like to say that being an actor does not shed my responsibilities away, and I don’t live in a comfort zone. I consider this as pure work, like a garment worker or someone who has a nine-to-five job. It’s just that I come on the screen, and they don't. So I consider myself a normal person who is not in a position to sit and wait for an opportunity for big-starrers to come my way. Instead, I have to go with what comes to me," he adds.

Aditi feels that whether it is stars or noted directors, everyone had a beginning marked with struggle. "My formula is that I want to get associated with people who give work to me. Every film that I have done or am doing has been accepted for a reason, be it the story, technical factors, or financial reasons. Acting in films is not a luxury for me, it is my bread and butter. I have come here to act, and so it doesn’t come to my mind whether I am working in a small or a big film. Actors have a peak and they also fade at one point. Like every job, even actors have a replacement," she says.