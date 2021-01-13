Court restrains producer from releasing series on Veerappan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A civil and sessions court has passed an ex-parte interim stay order, restraining AMR Pictures and filmmaker-producer AMR Ramesh from exhibiting, screening or releasing a series by the name ‘Veerappan-Hunger for Killing’ or any other name, portraying the life of Muthulakshmi and her husband and forest brigand Veerappan.

As per the order passed on Friday, the producer cannot “exploit” the name of Muthulakshmi and Veerappan by releasing a movie or series in any language on any platform, including YouTube or OTT.Addressing the media on Tuesday, Muthulakshmi’s advocate H V Praveen Gowda said that the order was passed in response to a suit filed by her.

He said the release of a series or movie in that particular name is in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution (Rights to privacy), as it is not based on police records and information available in public domain.

“If the series is released, Muthulakshmi and her family will not be able to come out of stigma and it would keep haunting them for generations and they would be deprived of leading a respectful and dignified life in society,” the advocate said about the web series already launched by AMR Pictures.