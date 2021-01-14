STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Red and White Sevenraj forays into film production

The film, being directed by Oscar Krishna, has music composed by Ananth Aryan for its two songs. The team recently launched its audio too. It has Gagan Kumar cranking the camera.

By Express News Service

Red and White Sevenraj has forayed into production with his banner Seven Raj, and is coming up with his first venture, Chaddi Dost Kaddi Alladusbutta.

The director has previously helmed Oscar, Miss Mallige, Monika is Missing and Manasina Mareyalli, and Chaddi Dost.. will be his fifth outing.

It is said to be a crime thriller based on the Kannada novel by Koundinya. Chaddi Dost... has the producer and director facing the camera as well.

While Oscar Krishna is playing the lead character, Sevenraj will be seen in the role of the antagonist. It also has Malayalam actor Gauri Nayar making her Kannada film debut.

