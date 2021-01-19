Five directors, five stories, one film

By Express News Service

Pentagon, spearheaded by director-turned producer Guru Deshpande, had announced that five directors would come together for his upcoming anthology. The project, which is now underway, saw Real Star Upendra officially releasing the poster. The makers also introduced the five filmmakers who are helming five different stories.

“The stories have a common theme even though all of them have their distinctive plots. Only the theme connects them, but the storylines do not converge,” says Guru Deshpande. He is helming one story, while the other filmmakers involved are Badmaash and Shivaji Surathkal director Akash Srivatsa; Raghu Shivamogga, the director of Churikatte, Chandra Mohan of Double Engine fame and debutant Kiran Kumar.

“The shooting of three out of the five stories has already been completed in Bengaluru. We will be shifting to locations beyond Bengaluru for the next two stories in the next few days,” says Guru Deshpande who is producing the film under his home banner G Cinemas Productions.

The team, which has announced the details of the various directors involved in the project, plans to reveal details about the cast and crew who are part of Pentagon in the coming days.