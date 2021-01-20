Vikram Ravichandran’s debut Trivikrama heading towards a May release

By Express News Service

Vikram Ravichandran’s current focus is on his debut project, Trivikrama. The action commercial entertainer directed by Sahanamurthy is in the last stages of shooting, and the team is gearing up to leave for Australia in March-end, where they will be shooting the two pending tracks.

“Dance master Shekar, who had created Puneeth Rajkumar’s song Dance with Appu, will be choreographing these songs. Out of these, one will be a melody number. The locations in Australia were finalised last year, before the Covid-19 outbreak. We are now waiting for snowfall, which we are told will begin only by March or April.

We are also awaiting the visa clearance, which might open during the first week of February,” says the director. Giving an update about the release date, he adds, “We are going by our earlier plan of bringing it

A still from Trivikrama

to theatres around Crazy Star Ravichandran’s birthday, which falls on May 30. Post-production work is on to meet the target date.”

Trivikrama carries the tagline ‘A high voltage love story’. The film is produced by Somanna and Suresh under the banner of Gowri Entertainers. It marks the acting debut in Kannada cinema of model Akanksha Sharma, who came to limelight with her Indian pop romantic single, Do Din.

She is once again making waves with her Casanova song, in which she is paired opposite Tiger Shroff. This is her second collaboration with the Baaghi 3 star, who was previously paired with her in the Disco Dancer single, which garnered huge attention.

The romantic drama also stars Akshara Gowda, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, Suchendra Prasad, Shivamani, Adi Lokesh and Telugu actor Jayaprakash in prominent roles. It has Arjun Janya’s music, while Santhosh Rai Pathaje and Guru Prashant Rai are handling cinematography.