STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Vikram Ravichandran’s debut Trivikrama heading towards a May release

The film is now in the post-production process, and will be out in theatres around Ravichandran’s birthday

Published: 20th January 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Vikram Ravichandran

Vikram Ravichandran

By Express News Service

Vikram Ravichandran’s current focus is on his debut project, Trivikrama. The action commercial entertainer directed by Sahanamurthy is in the last stages of shooting, and the team is gearing up to leave for Australia in March-end, where they will be shooting the two pending tracks.

“Dance master Shekar, who had created Puneeth Rajkumar’s song Dance with Appu, will be choreographing these songs. Out of these, one will be a melody number. The locations in Australia were finalised last year, before the Covid-19 outbreak. We are now waiting for snowfall, which we are told will begin only by March or April.

We are also awaiting the visa clearance, which might open during the first week of February,” says the director. Giving an update about the release date, he adds, “We are going by our earlier plan of bringing it

A still from Trivikrama

to theatres around Crazy Star Ravichandran’s birthday, which falls on May 30. Post-production work is on to meet the target date.”  

Trivikrama carries the tagline ‘A high voltage love story’. The film is produced by Somanna and Suresh under the banner of Gowri Entertainers. It marks the acting debut in Kannada cinema of model Akanksha Sharma, who came to limelight with her Indian pop romantic single, Do Din.

She is once again making waves with her Casanova song, in which she is paired opposite Tiger Shroff. This is her second collaboration with the Baaghi 3 star, who was previously paired with her in the Disco Dancer single, which garnered huge attention. 

The romantic drama also stars Akshara Gowda, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, Suchendra Prasad, Shivamani, Adi Lokesh and Telugu actor Jayaprakash in prominent roles. It has Arjun Janya’s music, while Santhosh Rai Pathaje and Guru Prashant Rai are handling cinematography.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikram Ravichandran Trivikrama
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp