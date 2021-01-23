Working under Jayatheertha’s direction in Bell Bottom 2 will  help my acting: Tanya Hope

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Tanya Hope is joining the team of Bell Bottom 2, the producers have confirmed. Tanya, who has just signed on the dotted line, says she is excited to be part of a genre and play a role that she has never done before. Keeping her lips sealed about her role, the actor says it is a surprise part of the film. “It is the first of its kind for me, and I am looking forward to working with Rishab Shetty and Hariprriya,” she adds.

The Yajamana and Amar heroine is also upbeat about getting associated with director Jayatheertha.

“Since he is also a theatre artiste, everything he was explaining to me about acting, cinema, art, the character and about the film made me foresee that it is going to be a good experience. I think I have a lot of learning to do from him. Not only do I want to be part of the franchise because it is a huge success, but because working under the direction of Jayatheertha would contribute a lot to my career growth.

Such roles will bring diversity to my platter of roles. and I am happy to have bagged this opportunity,” she says. Talking about Bell Bottom, Tanya emphasises that she liked everything about the film, especially watching Rishab as Detective Diwakar, and seeing a new Jaggesh in him. “It is so funny. It keeps you at the edge of the seat, and is a complete entertainer at the same time,” says Tanya, who will begin shooting for the sequel in March.

Except for Tanya, the team is retaining the same cast and crew for the Bell Bottom 2. So the film will feature Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Yogaraj Bhat in important roles. It is being produced by Santhosh Kumar KC. The story has been written by T K Dayanana. The crew also comprises music composer B Ajaneesh B Lokanath, DOP Aravind Kashyap, and editor KM Prakash.