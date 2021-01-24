Beat Route: Kannada rappers make way beyond local audience

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : It’s been a busy time for Kannada rappers. While Gubbi recently released his rap Chitaal Pathaal, in collaboration with rapper Raghu Vine, Vighnesh Shivanand, aka, Brodha V, whose last hit songs were Vainko and Flex, is already working on a project. These are a few names to mention but Kannada rap is now making its way in the rapping world and reaching an audience beyond its local followers.

Brodha V, who has been rapping professionally since 2008, says the popularity of the movie Gully Boy, had put the spotlight on the rap scene. "Of course, movies have a role to play, which is the reason for the interest toward hip-hop and rap. But before that, Bengaluru had always been a multi-cultural place where English was mostly the preferred language. The movie brought in a little more interest in Kannada rap," says Brodha, adding that this also pushed rappers to come up with better content.

Apart from that, the digital boom also helped break language barriers. "YouTube and social media play an important role since people follow rappers directly," says Brodha, adding that when it comes to monetising content, it takes time and there is no short cut.

Agrees Gubbi, adding that it’s mostly said that there is something about regional language that creates the maximum impact through lyrics. "Sometimes, as an artiste, the pride of doing something in your mother tongue and having people connect to the lyrics, also matters," says Madhura Gowda, aka EmmJee, who is one of the few women rappers from Bengaluru.

However, rapping in regional languages comes with some restrictions. "Most of my followers are young adults, so I have to take care of the language. But that also works for me, because I use lot of proverbs in my raps, which makes it sound funny," says Gubbi.

While rapping in regional languages may be picking up swiftly, Bollywood and English still have a larger audience base. Tony Sebastian, aka Stony Psyko, who is a Mumbai-based Tamil rapper, agrees. However, he mentions that having been in the industry for close to 10 years, he has seen the fan following of Kannada rapping scene increase by the year.

"Earlier, during any rapping event, there were very few names like Gubbi, Brodha V, MC Bijju who used to be from Bengaluru, but now, so many people are trying their hands at Kannada rapping. Of course, it still has a long way to go in comparison to Hindi, English or Tamil, but the rapping scene is picking up real fast," says Sebastian.

Rapping it up

There is no stopping rapper Gubbi. It was not too long ago that the Kannada rapper was out with his song Chills. He is back again with yet another fun song Chithaal Pathaal, which features Raghu Vine.

Ask Gubbi about the back-to-back releases, and he says that the lockdown was a break for him. "I used the lockdown to write most of the songs I am releasing now," says Gubbi, whose latest song Chithaal Pathaal has got close to 3 lakh views on YoutTube.

With its catchy tune and funky beats, the song, which is completely in Kannada, has also been loved by non-Kannada speakers, says Gubbi. If you are still wondering what the catchphrase Chithaal Pathaal means, Gubbi explains, "It’s an exclamatory phrase in Kannada, which can be used in a good and bad situation."