STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Filmy Fridays: Sandalwood enjoys back-to-back release till May

Whether movie halls see full-houses or not, Sandalwood filmmakers are rolling up their sleeves to release their works, with the calendar getting marked right until May 2021.

Published: 26th January 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Stills from Pogaru, Roberrt and Yuvarathnaa

(From left) Stills from Pogaru, Roberrt and Yuvarathnaa. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

There’s loads of entertainment coming your way this year from Sandalwood as filmmakers are lining up back-to-back releases. With the pandemic blurring the year 2020, the Kannada entertainment industry is trying to forget the year that was, and instead, focus on 2021. And this is quite clear with filmmakers grabbing all available dates, so much so that the first half of the calendar looks blocked. 

To begin with, Anissh's Ramarjuna will be the first commercial entertainer to hit the screens this week, and it will be followed with three films – Prajwal Devaraj's Inspector Vikram, Chandan Achar's Mangalavaara Raja Dina, and Vinod Prabhakar's Shadow, all releasing on February 5. 

While production house Hombale Films first announced the release of Yuvarathnaa on April 1, the producer of Roberrt, Umapathy S, officially confirmed the release of the film on Mar. 11. However, the first big-star film will be Dhruva Saraja and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pogaru which is set to hit screens on Feb. 19. The film, which is being dubbed and released in Telugu and Tamil, will coincide with Rathasapthami. 

Meanwhile, the producers of Salaga, Kotigobba 3 and Bhajarangi 2, have locked their release dates too. The directorial debut of Duniya Vijay, Salaga, will hit screens on April 15. Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 is gearing up for an April 29 release. Shivarajkumar’s Bhajarangi 2, bankrolled by Jayanana’s films, is looking to arrive on May 14.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannada entertainment Sandalwood Ramarjuna Inspector Vikram Pogaru Yuvarathnaa Roberrt
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp