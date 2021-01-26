Filmy Fridays: Sandalwood enjoys back-to-back release till May

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

There’s loads of entertainment coming your way this year from Sandalwood as filmmakers are lining up back-to-back releases. With the pandemic blurring the year 2020, the Kannada entertainment industry is trying to forget the year that was, and instead, focus on 2021. And this is quite clear with filmmakers grabbing all available dates, so much so that the first half of the calendar looks blocked.

To begin with, Anissh's Ramarjuna will be the first commercial entertainer to hit the screens this week, and it will be followed with three films – Prajwal Devaraj's Inspector Vikram, Chandan Achar's Mangalavaara Raja Dina, and Vinod Prabhakar's Shadow, all releasing on February 5.

While production house Hombale Films first announced the release of Yuvarathnaa on April 1, the producer of Roberrt, Umapathy S, officially confirmed the release of the film on Mar. 11. However, the first big-star film will be Dhruva Saraja and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pogaru which is set to hit screens on Feb. 19. The film, which is being dubbed and released in Telugu and Tamil, will coincide with Rathasapthami.

Meanwhile, the producers of Salaga, Kotigobba 3 and Bhajarangi 2, have locked their release dates too. The directorial debut of Duniya Vijay, Salaga, will hit screens on April 15. Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 is gearing up for an April 29 release. Shivarajkumar’s Bhajarangi 2, bankrolled by Jayanana’s films, is looking to arrive on May 14.