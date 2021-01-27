Ramesh Aravind to collaborate with Sandesh Productions for a film

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ramesh Aravind is back at work after a brief hiatus, and is getting associated with Sandesh Productions for his latest venture. The actor-director, who took a break for the wedding for his daughter, Niharika has now returned to what he likes doing best.

The Shivaji Surathkal actor is said to have had a few rounds of discussion with the producers, and is likely to finalise the project in the next few days, after which an official announcement will be made by the team. The actor and the producer have known each other for years now, and have come together for several films earlier. The duo will be colloborating for yet another interesting project.

Ramesh, who will be playing the lead role in the film, plans to get a new talent from his team to direct the film. “This year, Ramesh is keen to take up more acting assignments. His agenda is to get more on the creative side and design the whole film while he introduces some young and talented filmmakers from his team to direct a film.

The first attempt will be made with the film produced by Sandesh Nagaraj,” says a source close to the actor-director, Meanwhile, Ramesh is waiting to release his directorial project, 100, but he has decided to go ahead only after the government permits 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

The film, made by Suraj Productions, also has him playing the lead role. It also stars Rachita Ram and Poorna. Ramesh’s immediate next project to go on floors will be the sequel to Shivaji Surathkal. Directed by Akash Srivatsa, it is currently in the preparation stage, and Ramesh, who is all set to take charge as an investigative officer again, is working on the looks of the character.

