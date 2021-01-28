STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Detective Diwakar’ Rishab Shetty sets his eyes on gold

Officially launched on Wednesday, Bell Bottom 2 will focus on the ‘The Curious Case of Chenduva’ 

Published: 28th January 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Hariprriya, Rishab Shetty and Tanya Hope

Hariprriya, Rishab Shetty and Tanya Hope

By Express News Service

Unravelling the ‘curious case of Chenduva’ will be the focal point of Bell Bottom 2, and this was revealed at the film’s muhurath held on Wednesday. Rishab Shetty back as Detective Diwakar once again.

The launch event had Puneeth Rajkumar sounding the clapboard and in the presence of producer Santhosh 
Kumar KC, and actors Haripriya and Tanya Hope who are also part of the cast. 

Chenduva means marigold, and the crime comedy written by T K Dayanand, which will be a sequel to Jayatheertha’s directorial Bell Bottom, will revolve around a gold treasure.

The story is set in the 1980s. The film is being made under the banner of Golden Horse Cinema. The project is in the initial stages of preparation, and shooting is likely to begin after two months. 

Apart from Tanya Hope, the film retains the same cast from Bell Bottom and will feature Yogaraj Bhat and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. Music director Ajaneesh Loknath and DOP Arvind Kashyap, who were also associated with Bell Bottom, will be a part of the sequel as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishab Shetty
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp