‘Detective Diwakar’ Rishab Shetty sets his eyes on gold

By Express News Service

Unravelling the ‘curious case of Chenduva’ will be the focal point of Bell Bottom 2, and this was revealed at the film’s muhurath held on Wednesday. Rishab Shetty back as Detective Diwakar once again.

The launch event had Puneeth Rajkumar sounding the clapboard and in the presence of producer Santhosh

Kumar KC, and actors Haripriya and Tanya Hope who are also part of the cast.

Chenduva means marigold, and the crime comedy written by T K Dayanand, which will be a sequel to Jayatheertha’s directorial Bell Bottom, will revolve around a gold treasure.

The story is set in the 1980s. The film is being made under the banner of Golden Horse Cinema. The project is in the initial stages of preparation, and shooting is likely to begin after two months.

Apart from Tanya Hope, the film retains the same cast from Bell Bottom and will feature Yogaraj Bhat and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. Music director Ajaneesh Loknath and DOP Arvind Kashyap, who were also associated with Bell Bottom, will be a part of the sequel as well.