Shivarajkumar not a part of Karthik Subbaraj-Vikram film

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shivarajkumar’s debut in Kollywood seems to be taking a bit longer. The Century star has decided not to be part of the Tamil film directed by Karthik Subbaraj starring Chiyaan Vikram. The actor confirmed this news to CE and said that he is unable to consider the project owing to date clash with his other films.

Shivanna who has back to back projects, is currently shooting for Vijay Milton’s Shivappa.

It was reported recently that Karthik Subbaraj was keen on roping in Shivanna to play an important role and he even gave a script narration to the actor at his residence. The actor, who had taken a couple of days to consider the offer has chosen to decline it owing to lack of dates.

“First, I am committed to a couple of projects and I wouldn’t have been able to allocate a large number of days in a single stretch for Karthik’s film, and I also felt that details about the character wasn’t sufficient. So, I had to turn down the offer,” says Shivarajkumar.Meanwhile, he is looking forward to the release of Bhajarangi 2, directed by A Harsha, for the banner, Jayanna Films. The film has been planned to hit the screens on May 14.