Action drama 'KGF: Chapter 2' starring Yash to release on July 16

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster "KGF", led by Yash. The movie will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Yash in 'KGF'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Much-awaited Kannada action drama "KGF: Chapter 2" starring South star Yash is slated to release on July 16, the makers have announced.

It is a multilingual venture and will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

"KGF" follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

The upcoming sequel marks Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's Kannada acting debut.

The film also stars actors Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

Production on the movie was affected due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March last year and the shoot resumed in August.

