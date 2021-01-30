'Roberrt' faces release issue in Telugu, Darshan approaches KFCC

By Express News Service

Challenging Star Darshan made an urgent visit to Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

Reason: The upcoming film, Roberrt, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, which was slated to be released on March 11 in two languages -- Kannada and Telugu.

However, now, the distributors bringing the film in Telugu want the release to be pushed by two weeks, in order to give priority to the local films out there, and this has not gone well with team Roberrt.

Darshan, who has always stood by producers, voiced his opinion at a media interaction held at KFCC, and said, “Karnataka and Kannadigas and our Chamber have always honoured and welcomed other language films wholeheartedly, and allowed them to release the film without any obstacles.

But this is not the treatment and respect we are receiving for our films from that end. This needs to be sorted out.” He added, “I am a 50 films-old-actor, and I can manage. However, let us put forth the case of young actors. Considering the fact that they are going all out to release the film in other languages, this kind of obstacles might create a big impact on their future.”

Producer Umapathy said he hopes the matter will be resolved soon. “I extended the matter to Darshan Sir, who immediately took measures to sort out the issue. In all likelihood, it will be done soon. In my opinion, it has to be a win-win situation for both the industries, and let’s continue the relationship like before.”

