Puneeth Rajkumar's next film titled 'Dvitva', to be directed by Pawan Kumar

The film will be a psychological thriller drama and will be backed by Hombale Films.

Published: 01st July 2021 07:46 PM

By IANS

BENGALURU: Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's next outing, a psychological thriller drama, has been titled as "Dvita". The film will be directed by Pawan Kumar, who rose to fame earlier with the film "U Turn". Along with the film's title, the poster was unveiled on Thursday.

Talking about being part of the film, Puneeth said in a statement: "I am Delighted about this new journey that is about to begin with Hombale Films, which is my second home. Working with Vijay Kiragandur and team is like being surrounded by my own family. I have always been intrigued with Pawan and his work. I am excited and can't wait to see myself in this new avatar."

Director Pawan said: "'Dvitva' is a concept I have been working on for many years. I wanted to tell a story that dwells more into a character and his discovery about himself. I first wrote the story and then started looking for a title that describes it the best. I stumbled upon DVITVA. I instantly liked what it means and how it sounds." It's been the identity of the film for me since then. I am very happy that Puneeth Rajkumar and Hombale Films share the same sentiment regarding the title."

