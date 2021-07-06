Dhananjay and KRG Studios sign a multi-film deal

By Express News Service

Dhananjay, who has teamed up with KRG Studios for Rathnan Prapancha, has built a good rapport with the production house. According to industry buzz, the actor and KRG Studios producers - Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj - will be collaborating for a multi-film deal.

Karthik Gowda

“Though the exact number of films in the deal is unannounced, the collaboration would last for a long time. Official announcements of the projects would be made when they finalise the stories and the crew,” says a source in the know.

Rathnan Prapancha was among the first few projects in Kannada to go on floors post the second lockdown. The makers have shot the remaining portions except for a song sequence, which will be canned shortly. The film, directed by Rohit Padaki, is now in the post-production phase, and the makers have also wrapped up the dubbing works.

Along with Dhananjay, the film features Reba Monica John, Pramod, Vainidhi Jagadish, and senior actor Umashree. Meanwhile, Dhananjay, who is playing a pivotal role in Allu Arjun’s pan-Indian film, Pushpa, has headed to Secunderabad. He will be resuming the shoot on July 7.

He will then join the sets of Shivarajkumar’s 123rd film, directed by Vijay Milton. The Daali of Tagaru fame is making sure that he completes all his present commitments before shifting his focus onto his next big project - Head Bush. The film, written by Agni Shridhar and helmed by director- Shoonya, will be another multilingual in the making for Dhananjay.