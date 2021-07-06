STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhruva Sarja and AP Arjun to team up for Uday Mehta’s production

Addhuri actor-director duo is collaborating for the second time for a commercial entertainer; muhurat on July 7 

Published: 06th July 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dhruva Sarja in a still from 'Pogaru' release. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Actor Dhruva Sarja in a still from 'Pogaru' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Dhruva Sarja is set to work in Uday Mehta’s next production. It has now come to light that director AP Arjun will be the one helming the project. This film will mark the return of the Addhuri combo of AP Arjun and Dhruva. Addhuri (2012) was the blockbuster debut of Dhruva, which also starred Radhika Pandit. Dhruva initially planned to work on Dubaari after Pogaru, but the project has been pushed further to accommodate AP Arjun’s next. The film’s muhurath has been fixed for July 7, and the official confirmation will be made by the makers soon.

AP Arjun’s last flick was KISS, which was released in 2017. He had also announced his next project, Addhuri Lover, but the project has been delayed due to the Corona pandemic.

The Dhruva-Arjun project is billed as a commercial entertainer. The makers are now working on the pre-production and are planning to begin shooting from August. While the casting and technical team in the process of getting finalised, the production house has brought on board cinematographer Satya Hegde. While Satya was associated with AP Arjun in his previous films, this is the first time he will be associating with actor Dhurva Sarja.

TAGS
Dhruva Sarja AP Arjun Satya Hegde Pogaru Addhuri
