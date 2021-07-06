Kishore, Pruthvi Ambaar to be the face of Guru Deshpande’s anthology Pentagon

By Express News Service

Five directors come together for an anthology titled Pentagon. While the four directors have completed shooting their respective episodes, director Guru Deshpande has started filming his segment from Tuesday.

Kishore

The film will have well-known south Indian actor Kishore (The Family Man Season 1) and Pruthvi Ambaar (Dia) in the leading roles. Guru Deshpande has unveiled the first-look poster of Kishore from the film, and it looks like the actor is playing the role of a Kannada activist.

The segment is based on true events, and the director has kept the details of the story and the characters under wraps. It is still unknown whether Kishore is the protagonist or the antagonist of the film.

The anthology spearheaded by Guru Deshpande under his production banner, G-Cinemas has Manikanth Kadri scoring music and Abhilash Kalathi as the cinematographer.

Raghu Shivamogga , Akash Srivatsa Chandra Mohan, and debutant director Kiran Kumar are the other four directors, who are part of the anthology.