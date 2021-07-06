STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Kishore, Pruthvi Ambaar to be the face of Guru Deshpande’s anthology Pentagon

The director has begun shooting his segment from Tuesday.

Published: 06th July 2021 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Kishore

Actor Kishore

By Express News Service

Five directors come together for an anthology titled Pentagon. While the four directors have completed shooting their respective episodes, director Guru Deshpande has started filming his segment from Tuesday.

Kishore

The film will have well-known south Indian actor Kishore (The Family Man Season 1) and Pruthvi Ambaar (Dia) in the leading roles. Guru Deshpande has unveiled the first-look poster of Kishore from the film, and it looks like the actor is playing the role of a Kannada activist.

The segment is based on true events, and the director has kept the details of the story and the characters under wraps. It is still unknown whether Kishore is the protagonist or the antagonist of the film.

The anthology spearheaded by Guru Deshpande under his production banner, G-Cinemas has Manikanth Kadri scoring music and Abhilash Kalathi as the cinematographer.

Raghu Shivamogga , Akash Srivatsa Chandra Mohan, and debutant director Kiran Kumar are the other four directors, who are part of the anthology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guru Deshpande Actor Kishore Manikanth Kadri Raghu Shivamogga Akash Srivatsa
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp