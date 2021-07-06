Prajwal Devaraj-Nanda Kishore to collaborate for the first time

By Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj, who is gearing up to begin work for his various projects has signed up for yet another film. This time, the Dynamic Prince of Sandalwood will be working with director Nanda Kishore for an action commercial drama.

This is the first time the actor-director will be collaborating for a Sumanth Kranthi, the director and producer of Kaalachakra will be bankrolling the project.

“The title and cast details will be officially revealed as and when we plan for the muhurath. If everything goes as per plan, we would want to start shooting by September end,” the producer tells us.

Director Nanda Kishore has planned to start the project, after he completes shooting for Shreyas Manjustarrer, Raana, shooting of which will begin from the third week of July.

Prajwal, who is looking forward to the release of his two films Arjun Gowda and Abhara is likely to begin shooting for Veeram, from July 12. He will then follow up with Gurudatha Ganiga’s Mafia.