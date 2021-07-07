STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Dilip saab was like family to us’

...says actor Sharmiela Mandre, whose grandfather, Ramanand Mandre, had a close connection with legendary Bollywood actor Dilip saab, who passed away at the age of 98

Published: 07th July 2021 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Wednesday marked the end of an era with the passing away of legendary actor Dilip saab. There was an outpouring of tributes with the film fraternity across India sharing memories of the actor. The loss has left a huge void for many, including actor Sharmiela Mandre who revealed that Dilip saab shared a very close connection with Bengaluru. Soon after the news broke, Sharmiela shared with City Express that Dilip saab and her grandfather Ramanand Mandre had a close bond. “Dilip saab was more like a family to us. My grandfather, until he passed away in 2009, was very close to him.

ILLUSTRATION: AMIT BANDRE

So much so Dilip saab was one of the main reasons that Ajja took a plunge into the film industry as financier and distributor. Otherwise the family was into the textiles business,” Sharmiela said. Sharmiela, who is currently traveling, went on to recall that this move led her grandfather to become one of the pioneers in the film industry-- owning several theatres, including Sangam, and becoming the sole distributor of Hindi films in Karnataka.

Sharing some photographs from back in the day of Dilip saab and Saira Banu’s visit to Bengaluru during which they spent much time with Mandre senior, Sharmiela said, “Every single time that Dilip saab visited the city, along with his wife Saira Banu, he would only stay at my grandfather’s house on Cunningham Road. Ajja never gave him any choice about it.

That was the kind of relationship he had with our family. It was only when his health started deteriorating that he stopped visiting the city,”. Sharmiela remembers meeting Dilip saab as a Class 7 student and her impression of the thespian was that he was a ‘people’s person’. “He was charismatic and never had qualms about meeting anyone. ” says Sharmiela. “Ajja had told me that Dilip saab’s favourite local tiffin was the Mysuru masala dosae. Since he would not get the right kind in Mumbai, he would sometimes travel here to relish the bisi bisi dosaes.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilip Kumar Dilip Kumar memories
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp