Jacqueline fernandez to be in bengaluru for sudeep’s vikrant rona

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandes will be making her Kannada debut with the Sudeep - starrer Vikrant Rona. Now, it is confirmed that the actor will be in a special song of the action adventure drama, directed by Anup Bhandari. The makers have kept details about the song under wraps. However, our source close to the film’s unit tells us that the Kick actor will be in Bengaluru in the next couple of days to shoot her portions. A huge set has been erected by art director Shivakumar for the song. The entire shoot of the film will be wrapped up with the song.

The post-production works of the film are underway and Sudeep has completed dubbing for the Kannada version. The much-anticipated film will be released in 14 languages. Besides the major Indian languages, the film will also be out in foreign languages, including French, Arabic, Spanish, Mandarin, and Russian. Vikrant Rona has Sudeep playing the role of a police officer. The big-budget project also features Nirup

Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in prominent roles. The film, which will also be out in 3D format, has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Willaim David. Produced by Manjunath Gowda under his banner Shalini Arts, Vikrant Rona will be released in over 50 countries.