STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Ketan karande roped in for puneeth rajkumar’s james

The bodybuilder-turned-actor joins the sets of the action drama directed by Chethan Kumar

Published: 07th July 2021 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Bodybuilder -turnedactor Ketan Karande is the latest to join the James cast. Chethan Kumar’s directorial venture, starring Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar, has Ketan playing an important role. The makers resumed the shooting on July 5, and Ketan has already joined the sets for an action sequence choreographed by duo Ram-Lakshman.

A still from James

Ketan has been part of many Hindi and Marathi films and teleserials. He is known for his role as Bhim in the show Suryaputra Karn. The actor has previously been associated with Chethan Kumar for Bharjari, and James marks their second collaboration.

The James team is now left with 30 percent of the shoot that includes talky portions, fights, and songs. The film brings together Chetan and, Puneeth, and producer Kishore Pathikonda for the first time. It is one of the muchanticipated films of Kannada cinema currently. Other than Puneeth, James stars Priya Anand, Telugu actor Meka Srikanth, Adithya Menon, Anu Prabhakar, Rangayana Raghu, and Mukesh Rishi in prominent roles. It has music by Charan Raj, and J Swamy is handling the cinematography.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp