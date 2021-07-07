Ketan karande roped in for puneeth rajkumar’s james

By Express News Service

Bodybuilder -turnedactor Ketan Karande is the latest to join the James cast. Chethan Kumar’s directorial venture, starring Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar, has Ketan playing an important role. The makers resumed the shooting on July 5, and Ketan has already joined the sets for an action sequence choreographed by duo Ram-Lakshman.

A still from James

Ketan has been part of many Hindi and Marathi films and teleserials. He is known for his role as Bhim in the show Suryaputra Karn. The actor has previously been associated with Chethan Kumar for Bharjari, and James marks their second collaboration.

The James team is now left with 30 percent of the shoot that includes talky portions, fights, and songs. The film brings together Chetan and, Puneeth, and producer Kishore Pathikonda for the first time. It is one of the muchanticipated films of Kannada cinema currently. Other than Puneeth, James stars Priya Anand, Telugu actor Meka Srikanth, Adithya Menon, Anu Prabhakar, Rangayana Raghu, and Mukesh Rishi in prominent roles. It has music by Charan Raj, and J Swamy is handling the cinematography.