STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Century Star Shivarajkumar shows no signs of slowing down

While he has confirmed his project with Nanda Kishore, he has also given the nod to veteran director S Narayan, H Lohith, and a new director.

Published: 12th July 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar

By Express News Service

Age is just a number for Century Star Shivarajkumar. After a break owing to the pandemic, he has now resumed work in full flow. He has been listening to various scripts now and has confirmed a few projects too.

While Shivanna is currently looking forward to the release of Bhajarangi 2, he has resumed shooting for his 123rd film, the title of which will be unveiled by Puneeth Rajkumar today, on the occasion of his birthday. 

The actor's 124th will be helmed by Telugu director Ram Dhulipudi, and 125th will be the Harsha directorial. This apart the actor has given the green signal to a few other films. While he has confirmed his project with Nanda Kishore, he has also given the nod to veteran director S Narayan, H Lohith, and a new director. He will also be working with Rishab Shetty. 

Ahead of his birthday, Shivanna speaks to The New Indian Express, when he humbly mentions that he is not able to analyse the kind of love he is continuously been showered by various filmmakers, who want to work with him.

"I think one reason might be that I am approachable to them. I am not the kind of actor who only wants to meet star directors. I welcome any filmmakers who have good stuff - be it a newcomer or a known director," he says.

"That way, my doors are open for creative people. Moreover, I respect every director’s work irrespective of whether I work in their project or not. I take time to read every script that comes by, and will not disappoint them," says Shivanna, who reveals to us that he managed to read at least 15 to 20 scripts during the second lockdown. 

Shivaanna made a special mention of Bhajarangi 2, for which he has recently completed dubbing. "I was so excited to watch the film at the recording studio that I couldn’t stop dialing director Harsha's number and I could not stop appreciating his work. I am not saying this because it is my project, but the way Harsha has made the film, and every actor involved have done a fantastic job. The newcomers in the film have showcased their talent, and I was happy with the outcome," says Shivanna, adding, "Though Bhajarangi 2 will take time to release in theatres, owing to COVID, people won’t be disappointed whenever it hits the screens," he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivarajkumar Shivarajkumar movies Shivarajkumar line up
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp