Century Star Shivarajkumar shows no signs of slowing down

Age is just a number for Century Star Shivarajkumar. After a break owing to the pandemic, he has now resumed work in full flow. He has been listening to various scripts now and has confirmed a few projects too.

While Shivanna is currently looking forward to the release of Bhajarangi 2, he has resumed shooting for his 123rd film, the title of which will be unveiled by Puneeth Rajkumar today, on the occasion of his birthday.

The actor's 124th will be helmed by Telugu director Ram Dhulipudi, and 125th will be the Harsha directorial. This apart the actor has given the green signal to a few other films. While he has confirmed his project with Nanda Kishore, he has also given the nod to veteran director S Narayan, H Lohith, and a new director. He will also be working with Rishab Shetty.

Ahead of his birthday, Shivanna speaks to The New Indian Express, when he humbly mentions that he is not able to analyse the kind of love he is continuously been showered by various filmmakers, who want to work with him.

"I think one reason might be that I am approachable to them. I am not the kind of actor who only wants to meet star directors. I welcome any filmmakers who have good stuff - be it a newcomer or a known director," he says.

"That way, my doors are open for creative people. Moreover, I respect every director’s work irrespective of whether I work in their project or not. I take time to read every script that comes by, and will not disappoint them," says Shivanna, who reveals to us that he managed to read at least 15 to 20 scripts during the second lockdown.

Shivaanna made a special mention of Bhajarangi 2, for which he has recently completed dubbing. "I was so excited to watch the film at the recording studio that I couldn’t stop dialing director Harsha's number and I could not stop appreciating his work. I am not saying this because it is my project, but the way Harsha has made the film, and every actor involved have done a fantastic job. The newcomers in the film have showcased their talent, and I was happy with the outcome," says Shivanna, adding, "Though Bhajarangi 2 will take time to release in theatres, owing to COVID, people won’t be disappointed whenever it hits the screens," he says.