I will certainly enjoy acting in Rishab Shetty's direction: Shivarajkumar

Shivarajkumar and Rishab Shetty are set to collaborate for a project to be made under Jayanna Films. An informal announcement was made by the production house on Saturday and this has created a lot of buzz amongst the fans of Century Star, who are waiting to watch this combination on the silver screen.

Producers Jayanna and Bogendra are teaming up for the fifth time with Shivarajkumar. Shivanna confirming his association with Rishab Shetty told us that the moment producer Jayanna told that Rishab has a story for him, he called over the director for discussion.

"Rishab had two stories for me, and both were good. However, I have chosen a simple, light-hearted subject with beautiful emotions to be told. I will certainly enjoy acting in Rishab Shetty’s direction. He has brought in a good flavour in his story. Moreover, being an actor too, he had a beautiful way of narrating the story with his expressions and Mangaluru accent, which was amazing," says Shivanna.

Rishab, from his end, is equally excited to associate with Shivarajkumar. "I recently met Shivanna, and pitched a couple of stories, and he has liked one. This will be a unique subject for Shivanna, and I am looking forward to directing the Century Star and associate with Jayanna Films," says Rishab, adding,”The project will go on floors next year.”