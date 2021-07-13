Sanjana Anand exits Addhuri Lover due to call sheet issues

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sanjana Anand, in her previous interview with CE, had mentioned that the lockdown had taken a toll on her career. The actor added that she is longing to begin shooting for AP Arjun’s Addhuri Lover, which goes on floors on July 21. However, according to the latest development, the Salaga heroine has exited the project.

Sanjana Anand

The actor has confirmed her exit to CE. She says, “Director AP Arjun has planned to juggle between his two projects -- Addhuri Lover and Dhruva Sarja’s yetto- titled film. The schedule planned by the director is not working out with my other commitments.

So, I decided it was best to opt-out of the film. It was a mutual decision. I discussed it with director AP Arjun before exiting the film. The Chemistry of Kariyappa actor is now looking forward to the release of Salaga, Shokiwala, Window Seat, and a yetto - be - titled project with director Shashank. Meanwhile, the actor is listening to many other scripts, and she is in the process of finalising a couple of them.