Sanjana Anand exits Addhuri Lover due to call sheet issues

The actor told Cinema Express that the schedule planned by AP Arjun for the film is not working out with her other commitments.

Sanjana Anand in Honeymoon (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sanjana Anand, in her previous interview with CE, had mentioned that the lockdown had taken a toll on her career. The actor added that she is longing to begin shooting for AP Arjun’s Addhuri Lover, which goes on floors on July 21. However, according to the latest development, the Salaga heroine has exited the project.

The actor has confirmed her exit to CE. She says, “Director AP Arjun has planned to juggle between his two projects -- Addhuri Lover and Dhruva Sarja’s yetto- titled film. The schedule planned by the director is not working out with my other commitments.

So, I decided it was best to opt-out of the film. It was a mutual decision. I discussed it with director AP Arjun before exiting the film. The Chemistry of Kariyappa actor is now looking forward to the release of Salaga, Shokiwala, Window Seat, and a yetto - be - titled project with director Shashank. Meanwhile, the actor is listening to many other scripts, and she is in the process of  finalising a couple of them.

