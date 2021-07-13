STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shanvi to resume work with bang

The actor is taking a bit of boxing training for a fight sequence, which will be shot during the upcoming schedule.

By Express News Service

Shanvi Srivastava is in Bengaluru today to complete her portions for the upcoming film Bang. The actor, who was not working for a long time due to the second wave, will resume her works with the film, which will begin shooting on July 16. The actor has arrived here in advance to brush up her boxing skills for a stunt sequence in the film. “Bang, directed by Sri Ganesh Parashuram, is a dark gangster movie.

I have to shoot for a fight sequence, and I needed a few tips before I begin filming,” says Shanvi, who will be shooting for four days in the current schedule. Shanvi also has some pending patchwork in her Malayalam debut, Mahaveeryar, and will be joining the shoot soon. Meanwhile, the actor, who is yet to lock her next project, has taken some time off to read a few scripts.

“Post lockdown, I have resumed work and have been going through some interesting stories. However, I have not signed up for any,” says the Avane Srimannarayana heroine. Shanvi will next be seen in Kasturi Mahal. A film by director Dinesh Babu is now in the post-production stage.

