'Cocktail' a suspense crime thriller in the making

By Express News Service

A suspense-thriller titled Cocktail is in the making and will mark the debut of director Sriram, who has also penned the crime suspense-thriller.

Bankrolled by IAS officer Dr Shivappa, the film is set to go on floors on July 21. Cocktail will be shot in Bengaluru and Madikeri.

The makers are planning to reveal the first official trailer in August on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Viren Keshav, who has trained under Anurag Kashyap Film Institute, is making his debut as an actor with Cocktail.

Cocktail will also be the debut of Charishma, who is playing the female lead. Loki has been roped in for the music while Hrudaya Shiva has penned the lyrics of the songs. The suspense-thriller will have Ravi Varma Gangu handling the cinematography.