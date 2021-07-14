Megha Shetty approached for 'Love 360'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Shashank is launching newcomer Praveen in his next outing titled Love 360. The director has been on a hunt to finalise his female lead for the movie. And, according to the latest buzz, the makers have approached Megha Shetty, the popular television actor for the role.

Megha rose to fame with her debut TV serial Jothe Jotheyalli. She then made her foray into Sandalwood with the upcoming film Tribble Riding. The makers and Megha have had their first round of discussions, and the actor is yet to give her nod to the film.

“Megha is currently juggling between Jothe Jotheyalli and Tribble Riding, and she has to make room for Love 360 in her schedule. The director Shashank will make an official announcement as soon as the actor gives her confirmation and clarity with dates,” says a source close to the film’s unit.

On the other hand, the film’s lead actor Praveen, a doctor, is currently doing his internship. He has a passion for cinema and is a trained actor. Love 360, made under the Shashank Films banner, has music by composer Arjun Janya.