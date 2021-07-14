Nagashekar to wrap up shoot for Shrikrishna@gmail.com shooting

By Express News Service

Director Nagashekar, who is juggling between his Telugu and Kannada projects, is wrapping up the shoot for his upcoming film Shrikrishna@gmail.com.

Currently, the tail end of the shoot is ongoing in Mysuru. “This is the final patchwork shoot for Shrikrishna@gmail.com, which will be completed in the next four days,” says the director, who shared fresh stills from the film sets.

The light-hearted Kannada-Malayalam bilingual, bankrolled by Sandesh Productions, explores the subject of extramarital affairs and live-in relationships.

The film has Krishna playing the role of steward and Bhavana as a lawyer. Shrikrishna@gmail.com has music by Arjun Janya and camerawork by Satya Hegde. It also features Dattanna in a vital role.