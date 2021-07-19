Shine Shetty, Tilak and Chikkanna part of Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer 'James'

By Express News Service

One of the few films that resumed shooting post lockdown was the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer 'James'. Director Chethan Kumar, who has completed the fight sequences choreographed by stunt brothers, Ram-Lakshman, is now shooting the talkie portions.

In the latest update from the film, it has now come to light that Bigg Boss 7 Kannada winner Shine Shetty, Uggram-fame Tilak, and Chikanna are part of the ensemble, which already includes the likes of Priya Anand, Srikanth Meka, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Menon, Anu Prabhakar, Rangayana Raghu, Harsha, Suchendra Prasad, and Ravi Shankar Gowda.

The film, bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, marks music director Charan’s first association with Puneeth Rajkumar.

DoP J Swamy is the cinematographer of James. Post James, Puneeth will begin shooting for Dvitva, a film that will have him collaborate for the first time with director Pawan Kumar. This psychological thriller will be produced by Hombale Films.