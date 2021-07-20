'Bhajarangi 2' to hit theatres on September 10

By Express News Service

With Karnataka Government permitting the reopening of theatres, Sandalwood is gearing up to release some long-awaited big-ticket films.

If all goes to plan, one of the big star films to hit theatres will be the Shivarajkumar- starrer Bhajarangi 2.

The action-drama directed by A Harsha and bankrolled by Jayanna Films is set to be released on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturti.

Although the makers had earlier planned for an August release, the film will now hit the screens this September.

With the release date being fixed, the post-production work is going on in full swing. When the government lifted the recent lockdown, Harsha had told us in an interview that only 40 per cent of the post-production work was left in Bhajarangi 2.

The film also marks the second collaboration between Bhavana and Shivanna after Tagaru. Also starring Shruti, Loki, Cheluvaraj, and reputed theatre artistes in important roles, Bhajarangi 2 has cinematography by J Swamy.

With Bhajarangi 2 marking the third film of the actor-director duo, they are not wasting any time in moving on to their next as Shivanna’s landmark 125th film, Vedha, will be directed by Harsha.