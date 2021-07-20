STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'Bhajarangi 2' to hit theatres on September 10

With Karnataka Government permitting the reopening of theatres, Sandalwood is gearing up to release some long-awaited big-ticket films.

Published: 20th July 2021 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Bhajarangi 2'.

A still from 'Bhajarangi 2'.

By Express News Service

With Karnataka Government permitting the reopening of theatres, Sandalwood is gearing up to release some long-awaited big-ticket films.

If all goes to plan, one of the big star films to hit theatres will be the Shivarajkumar- starrer Bhajarangi 2.

The action-drama directed by A Harsha and bankrolled by Jayanna Films is set to be released on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturti.

Although the makers had earlier planned for an August release, the film will now hit the screens this September.

With the release date being fixed, the post-production work is going on in full swing. When the government lifted the recent lockdown, Harsha had told us in an interview that only 40 per cent of the post-production work was left in Bhajarangi 2.

The film also marks the second collaboration between Bhavana and Shivanna after Tagaru. Also starring Shruti, Loki, Cheluvaraj, and reputed theatre artistes in important roles, Bhajarangi 2 has cinematography by J Swamy.

With Bhajarangi 2 marking the third film of the actor-director duo, they are not wasting any time in moving on to their next as Shivanna’s landmark 125th film, Vedha, will be directed by Harsha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhajarangi 2 Sandalwood
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp