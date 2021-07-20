Mehreen Pirzada to debut in Kannada with Shivarajkumar 124

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Actor Mehreen Pirzada is set to make her Sandalwood debut in Shivarajkumar’s 124th film, directed by Ram Dhulipudi.

The makers, who are gearing up to start the project in August, were in the process of finalising the starcast, and the heroine of popular films like F2 and Pattas has been selected,” says our source.

The actor, who has liked the script, is said to have given a green signal, and an official announcement from the production end is awaited.

Mehreen, an established name in Telugu, who also acted in Tamil films, was supposed to make her Kannada debut much earlier, but the projects didn’t materialise.

Mehreen is currently shooting for Anil Ravipudi’s F3 and another project helmed by Maruthi made under UV Creations. Shivarajkumar 124, presented by Balasreeram Studios, is billed to be an emotional love story doubling as a family drama, and will feature Shivanna in two shades, including one as an army officer. Also starring Nassar, Sampath, Sadhu Kokila and singer-actor Mangalik in pivotal roles.

The film jointly produced by Swathi Vanapalli, Srikanth Dhulipudi and Narala Srinivas Reddy, will have Kudupudi Vijaykumar executing the project.

Tagaru composer Charan Raj will team up with Shivanna once again for this project, which has Ravi Kumar Sana as the cinematographer, and Ravi Santhuhaklu as the art director.