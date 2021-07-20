STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Mehreen Pirzada to debut in Kannada with Shivarajkumar 124

Actor Mehreen Pirzada is set to make her Sandalwood debut in Shivarajkumar’s 124th film, directed by Ram Dhulipudi.

Published: 20th July 2021 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Mehreen Pirzada is set to make her Sandalwood debut in Shivarajkumar’s 124th film, directed by Ram Dhulipudi.

The makers, who are gearing up to start the project in August, were in the process of finalising the starcast, and the heroine of popular films like F2 and Pattas has been selected,” says our source.

The actor, who has liked the script, is said to have given a green signal, and an official announcement from the production end is awaited.

Mehreen, an established name in Telugu, who also acted in Tamil films, was supposed to make her Kannada debut much earlier, but the projects didn’t materialise.

Mehreen is currently shooting for Anil Ravipudi’s F3 and another project helmed by Maruthi made under UV Creations. Shivarajkumar 124, presented by Balasreeram Studios, is billed to be an emotional love story doubling as a family drama, and will feature Shivanna in two shades, including one as an army officer. Also starring Nassar, Sampath, Sadhu Kokila and singer-actor Mangalik in pivotal roles.

The film jointly produced by Swathi Vanapalli, Srikanth Dhulipudi and Narala Srinivas Reddy, will have Kudupudi Vijaykumar executing the project.

Tagaru composer Charan Raj will team up with Shivanna once again for this project, which has Ravi Kumar Sana as the cinematographer, and Ravi Santhuhaklu as the art director.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehreen Pirzada Shivarajkumar
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp