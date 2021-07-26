A fan’s tribute to his idol

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Challenging Star Darshan’s love for animals is well known, and one recent example of it is his PSA about donating funds for maintaining the nine zoos of Karnataka during the pandemic. Taking a leaf out of this facet of the actor, filmmaker Guru Deshpande is set to pay tribute to the Darshan’s love for creatures by coming with a film titled Zoo -- Care for D Boss. The film will be backed by Guru Deshpande’s own G-Cinemas banner.

The official announcement about the film, its title and motion poster were released on the occasion of the filmmaker’s birthday. “The film’s titled as Zoo- Care of D Boss, and it is self-explanatory as to what the film is all about,” says Guru Despande, who has penned the story, which is inspired by real-life incidents of Darshan.

The film will be the fourth venture made under Guru Deshpande’s home banner, and he will be the creative head of the film. Throwing more light on Zoo - Care of D Boss, Guru Deshpande says, “The film is the story of an eight-year-old who is a die-hard fan of D Boss (Darshan). His entire life revolves around his love and his bonding with the star.

What happens when the little boy decides to achieve something the star appeals to his fans to do is the crux of the story. What he sets out to achieve is beyond his means and capacity but the boy won’t give up. The film in the process also shows what star power can do and how Darshan inspires millions of his fans.”

While Guru Deshpande is yet to announce the director, who will be helming the project, the producer and creative head has roped in Manikanth Kadri and Abilash for music and cinematography, respectively. “A strong team consisting of Hari Paraak, Puneeth Arya, Kiran, Vamshi Krishna, and Yethiraju is currently working on the screenplay, “ says Guru, who plans to commence the project from mid-August.