Paavana Gowda roped in to play the female lead in Soora's 'Gowli'

By Express News Service

Interesting projects keep coming Paavana Gowda’s way. The Kannadiga actor has bagged the female lead role in Soora’s directorial debut Gowli. The film will have her paired opposite Srinagar Kitty. The makers grabbed attention with the first look of Kitty, who had a bloody and menacing look.

Gowli (which means a milkman) has Soora coming up with an action thriller, which will see Paavana playing the role of a wife to Kitty. Paavana said she can’t say much about the role from her end as the director has planned to release the first-look poster of her look soon along with other details.

“It is yet another interesting role that has come my way, and I am looking forward to being part of the project,” she says. Paavana, who has completed shooting for Saddu.. Vicharane Nadeyutide, will begin shooting for Gowli in August, and the entire shooting will take place in Malnad. Gowli is produced by Raghu Singham under his production banner Sohan Film Factory. It also stars Yash Shetty as the antagonist. The film also features Sharath Lohithashwa and Sudhi of Tagaru fame.

The film will have Shashank Seshagiri composing music and Prajwal Gowda cranking the camera. Paavana is also part of Ravichandran’s upcoming director Sixty - Living in the Past. She also has a lineup of releases including Mysore Diaries, Prabhutva, Rudri, Thootumadike, Kaliveera, Mehbooba, and Fighter. On the other hand, Srinagar Kitty will be seen in a pivotal role in Suni’s Avatar Purusha, and Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Veeram. Gowli marks his comeback as a hero after a long time.