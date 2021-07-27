STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suraj Gowda's 'Ninna Sanihake' release date fixed

'Ninna Sanihake' starring Suraj Gowda, who is making his directorial debut, will also be Dhanya Ramkumar’s first film. A trailer of the film is to be launched on August 1.

Suraj Gowda makes his directorial debut with 'Ninna Sanihake'.

Suraj Gowda makes his directorial debut with 'Ninna Sanihake'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Many filmmakers are planning to release their films on Varamahalakshmi (August 20). Makers of Salaga and Lanke have already fixed it as the release date, and now, Suraj Gowda’s Ninna Sanihake will also hit the theatres on the same day.

A still from Ninna Sanihake

Suraj, who is making his directorial debut with Ninna Sanihake, took to his social media to make an official announcement. He wrote, “They say the longer you wait the sweeter the result. Finally, after a slight delay, Ninna Sanihake is ready to hit the screens. A dream of so many of us, each wanting to make our mark in the film industry, is now ready for you to see.

This is my first film as a writer and director and I am eager to know your take on it. We are releasing on the auspicious day of Varamahalakshmi, August 20. We will see you in a cinema hall near you, Nimma Sanihake (sic).” The highlight of the film, written by Suraj Gowda, will be its songs composed by Raghu Dixit with lyrics penned by Vasuki Vaibhav.

Made under the banner of White and Grey Pictures, Ninna Sanihake is produced by Akshay Rajshekar and Ranganath Kudli, and it has cinematography by Abhilash Kalathy. Ninna Sanihake also marks the debut of Dhanya Ramkumar, who is equally excited about the release.

The debutant wrote, “We’ve come full circle. On the 20th of August 2021, my first ever feature film Ninna Sanihake is all set to hit the theatres. We’ve put our heart and soul into this project and I’m elated to finally be sharing it with you! Grateful for the support and love y’all have shown me through this journey, hope you fall in love with our film as much as we have. Dreams do come true, and this is proof (sic).”

The makers, who are gearing up for the release, are planning a trailer launch on August 1.

