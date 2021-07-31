Dhruva Sarja-AP Arjun film to commence on August 15

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Addhuri actor-director Dhruva Sarja and AP Arjun are teaming up again for a project. Uday Mehta, the producer of the film, officially confirmed the project on July 7 in a small event. Now, the makers are planning to launch the project grandly on August 15.

Dhruva Sarja was recently part of a photoshoot for the first-look poster of the film, which will be unveiled on the launch date. The film shooting will subsequently begin on August 17 and will go on for about 30 days.

Director AP Arjun currently has Addhuri Lover on floors, and he will simultaneously work on the pre-production of the upcoming project. The production house is planning to rope in a big star cast for the film, which already has DOP Satya Hegde on board.

Dhruva Sarja and AP Arjun’s first collaboration, Addhuri (2012), which also marked the debut of the former, turned out to be a blockbuster. Looks like the duo is hoping to pull off another hit.