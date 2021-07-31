STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manvitha Kamath to star in director PC Shekhar’s romantic thriller

The film, which marks the first collaboration of Manvitha Kamath and PC Shekhar, is also the debut 
of actor Nakul as the hero
 

Published: 31st July 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Manvitha Kamath

By Express News Service

Manvitha Kamath, who was missing in action due to the pandemic, is back with a makeover and a new film. The actor has been roped in for director PC Shekhar’s upcoming romantic thriller. Manvitha is paired opposite Nakul, who is making his debut as a hero with the film.

PC Shekhar

Director Shekhar tells CE that he was looking for an actor with good experience and an ability to deliver a commendable performance, and he found Manvitha apt for the film.

He says, “Manvitha will be playing the role of a village tomboy, who gives a tough fight to all her problems. We are working on her look currently, and I am sure she will pull it off effortlessly.”

Bankrolled by SR Venkatesh Gowd’s Naada Kiran Pictures, the upcoming film will be a fusion of two genres - romance drama and thriller.

Music Arjun Janya is once again joining hands with Shekhar for the film, which will mark their eighth collaboration. Shakthi Shekar, an erstwhile assistant of DOP Vaidy, will be handling the cinematography. The dialogues for the film are written by Sachin Jagdeshwar SB, while the art department will be handled by RajShekhar.

Shekhar, who last helmed The Terrorist, is now busy with the film’s pre-production and is planning to begin shooting in the second week of August. Meanwhile, Manvitha, who was last seen in India vs England, has a couple of releases in the pipeline - Shiva 143 and the Kannada-Marathi bilingual film Rajasthan Diaries.

