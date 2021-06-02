MR Dixith to debut as lead actor in 'Deadly 3'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

MR Dixith will be making his tinsel town debut as a hero with Deadly 3. An official announcement was made by director Ravi Srivatsa on his social media platforms regarding this, on May 31. This announcement was accompanied with the first-look poster of the film.

Ravi had previously directed the Deadly Soma franchise with Aditya, which brought the actor into limelight. He is now helming part 3 of the series with a newcomer. Initially, Ravi had planned to launch Dixith with a film titled MR, based on the life of underworld don Muthappa Rai, for which the makers had even held a grand launch.

However, the film went into various controversies even before it went on floors. So the director, along with the actor and producer, decided to drop the project, and have now come up with a new subject. Incidentally, even the Deadly franchise conceived by the director is also an underworld-based subject with elements of love and family drama.

The actor, who also revealed his previous connection to the franchise, feels he was destined to debut with Deadly 3. "My father was one of the producers of Deadly Soma, and is also producing this film. Also, I played a role as a child actor in Deadly Soma. However, I was not part of Deadly 2 because I had to focus on my studies. And when I came back to face the arc lights, I got associated with character roles in films like Ayogya, Tiger Galli, and Bharaate. I am now being launched as a full-fledged hero in Deadly 3," he says.

Meanwhile, Aditya who came to the limelight with the Deadly Soma series, is today known as 'Deadly Aditya'. "That tag will always remain Aditya's," says Dixit, adding, "The story is about a youngster the son of a rowdy and his journey."

Dixith is happy to associate with Ravi Srivatsa, who he feels manages to create curiosity with his choice of subjects. "I am making sure I put in 100 per cent effort," says the 6 ft 2 inch hero, who is preparing for the role. "Right now, I have been given a task to learn certain mannerisms. In addition, I’m honing my dance and fight skills," he signs off.

YASHA SHIVAKUMAR PLAYS FEMALE LEAD IN DEADLY 3

Even as the shooting of Yasha Shivakumar's debut Padavi Poorva directed by Hariprasad Jayanna is still to be completed, the actor is bagging a good line-up of projects. The model-turned-heroine, who is part of Vijay Milton's directorial starring Shivarajkumar and Dhananjay, has been now chosen to play the female lead in Ravi Srivatsa Deadly 3.

The makers are planning to begin shooting one month after the lockdown is lifted. That is when the director will be revealing details of the heroine's role. Deadly 3 will have Gurukiran scoring music, and Mathews handling the camera work.

The film will have Thriller Manju handling the stunts and Lakshman Reddy at the editing table. Yasha is also part of Tulu Film Raj Sound and Light and has been signed on as the heroine in Kiran Raj-starrer Bahaddur Gandu that is directed by Prasiddh.