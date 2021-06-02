Simple is the way to go: Pranitha Subhash on intimate wedding with businessman Nitin Raju

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Owing to the lockdown and the COVID situation, South Indian and Bollywood actor Pranitha Subhash tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju in a private ceremony on May 30. The actor, who made her mark in Sandalwood with Porki, made an official announcement the next day.

"We wanted to have a grand wedding... the one that every couple dreams of. I also wanted to invite my colleagues from the Kannada industry and my Bollywood co-stars, from Shilpa Shetty to everyone... We were just waiting for this situation to die down, but eventually, with ashaada (the 9th month in the Hindu calendar) approaching in July we decided to tie the knot," says Pranitha, who is also a known name in the Telugu and Tamil film industries.

After the wedding though, she says, "I realised, simple is the way to go. Moreover, I am pretty private, and COVID-19 rules made it more intimate."

Pranitha says that although her wedding is a celebration precious to her, she was not keen on putting up pictures. "COVID is serious, and so many people have lost their loved ones. We didn’t want to be insensitive and post the pictures. But I think a guest put them up and it just went viral. After that I put up a note. It wasn’t a secret wedding, but an intimate one," she says.

The couple stuck to the rules, and held the wedding at their house on the outskirts of Bengaluru with a limited number of guests. "At the end of it, we loved it this way. A small wedding with family was quite enjoyable," she says.

Pranitha, who is set to star in Hungama 2, says she had an arranged-cum-love marriage. "I have known him for a long time, but taking forward our life together was recently decided," she says.