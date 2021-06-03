That '90s show: Popular serial Mayamruga to be re-telecast as web series

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Fans of the widely popular Kannada soap Mayamruga are in for a treat – the series' makers have upgraded the show technically and will re-telecast it from June 4. Produced by Bhoomika Talkies, the show originally appeared on DD Chandana in 1998.

Conceptualised and directed by TN Seetharam, it will be re-run on Bhoomika Talkies' YouTube channel in a web series format. Already, since April, it is being re-telecast abroad on KOTT (Kannada OTT), a streaming channel run by the Kannada Sangha in Los Angeles. Mayamruga revolves around two female protagonists – Malavika and Sri Lakshmi – who battle social norms about what women are allowed to do.

Seetharam says that the show has been technically re-worked for colour grading and better audio. "Twenty-two years ago, Mayamruga was a product made out of innocence," says Seetharam, adding that the show will be special for those who watched it then and will re-ignite old memories now.

"It is like getting to see an old photo. We expect the audience will re-live bitter-sweet feelings when they watch the serial again. There are a lot of audiences who are excited about showing it to their children and have a discussion with them," he says.

So what made him bring Mayamruga onto a streaming platform? "It all began during the first lockdown (last year). The serial Magalu Janaki, which I directed, had to be stopped. So I began digging in my serial basket and got hold of Mayamruga. I got it ready and was looking for a space to put it on. Getting back to television channels was not viable because they needed fresh content, and Bhoomika Talkies came forward to put it up on their YouTube channel," he says.

Mayamruga stars Malavika Avinash, Manju Bhasin, Dattanna, Avinash, Jayashree, Rekha, Natana Rajesh, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Vaishali Kasaravalli, and MD Pallavi in lead roles. However, Seetharam dons his acting hat as well, to play the role of an advocate.

The cast and crew, comprising 36 people, will interact live with audiences on Zoom, and the first episode will be aired at 5:45 pm on Friday before the show’s re-telecast begins. "We want to establish contact with today’s generation, while also hearing from the people of those days. The interactive sessions will take place for five weeks. We will have artistes and technicians participating in groups of five in each episode," the director says

According to Seetharam, Mayamruga was a turning point in the lives of all those who were part of it. "The way I see it, Mayamruga is what we see from a distance and we chase that. It was a success during that time. But today, success has a different dimension," he concludes.