STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

With thriller in hand, Kishore set to test capabilities directorial

The multilingual actor, who has made an impact with varied roles, is currently working on a few scripts and plans to helm a full-fledged Kannada film soon

Published: 07th June 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

He’s a versatile actor who fits into to any character, movie or language. Now, he’s all set to test new waters with a thriller in which he will helm the director’s role. Kishore is still basking in the success of Family Man Season 1 where he played the role of Pasha, although he misses in a sense not being part of the latest release, Family Man 2.

“There’s attention on this character because he is dead,” chuckles Kishore, adding, “It was an interesting character with a lot of layers. It was taking a good turn but could not be stretched. Now, it is a matter of reaching a bigger audience with bigger stars like Manoj Bajpai,” he says. Moving forward, the actor is working on Black and White under his banner Visthaara, which is now in the post-production stage.

“The work is still going on. Credit must go to our technicians who are working on it now. The film is in the final stages. My involvement is little in that department. Hopefully, it will be ready soon,” says Kishore, who is working on a new script. “We plan to tentatively title it as Ahani, and it might be a bilingual made in Tamil.

This will bring in newcomer Srinivas. It’s going to be a whole new team that I am working with,” he says, adding, “Though I have always been seen in front of the camera, I have been present during script discussions. While I will make sure I justify a character, I also want to know that a director can justify his story. I feel it’s important to work along with a director, and not make my presence felt only during ‘action’ and ‘cut’ sequences.” Kishore, is also set to test his directorial capabilities shortly and preparation towards that is on going. “This is going to be a thriller. The line was given by Shelly who has worked as an executive producer in Black and White. I felt he is too young to be brought into a bound script.

The first draft is getting ready,” says Kishore, adding, “In Black and White I was only part director. This will be my first full-fledged direction.” The actor, who is turning director, plans to package his film as a thriller. “The project will be made under my home banner. It will be a journey-based story that takes place in one night. Preparations are going on,” he says.

Now, Kishore is waiting to resume shooting for another web series — She Season 2 that is directed by Imtiaz Ali. “I also have a portion to be shot for Ponniyin Selvan, a film helmed by Mani Ratnam. I have also accepted a yet-to-be-titled Telugu project which has Hansika Motwani playing the female lead. It is a comedy film for which I will have to begin shooting,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kishore Family Man 2 Pasha
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp