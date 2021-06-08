STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

It’s now a question of survival for producers: Shivarajkumar on films taking OTT route

...says shivarajkumar about films taking the ott route, although he hopes theatres will reopen soon

Published: 08th June 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Shivarajkumar, the Hat-trick hero of the Kannada industry has, like several others, stayed put during this lockdown. The Century Star has been providing Covid relief, distributing food kits, and feeding over 500 people every day through his initiative Aasare, and will continue this initiative until the lockdown is lifted. In addition, the actor has also made a contribution to workers of the film unit who have been hit by the pandemic. “It is important to make sure they are fed. Food is the need of the hour,” he says.

With the slowdown of Covid cases in Karnataka, Shivarajkumar sees a ray of hope in things improving in the next 10 days. He hopes that this will translate into the film industry getting back to work. “Producers of my films as well as other producers are in constant touch with me over phone. With the government planning to unlock the state in the next few days, plans are on to slowly re-open entertainment activities. Opening of theatres will help sustain the industry,” says Shivanna, who also stresses the importance of everyone in the film industry getting their jab.”In the early part of the year, things were getting back to normal, but the unprecedented second wave has hit the industry badly.

I hope everything gets better and there is a sense of confidence that the industry will return to normalcy,” he adds. One of the busiest actors in Sandalwood, Shivanna has been awaiting the release of Bhajarangi 2, and was shooting for Vijay Milton’s project which is in the last leg of shooting. Meanwhile, the actor plans to start his next project with director Ram Dhulipudi.

The 125th project will have Shivanna associating with A Harsha and is titled Vedha. He has also given a green signal to director Nanda Kishore for his project. “There is no option left now but to speed up,” he says. Shivanna, who feels theatre reopening is important, also opines that OTT platforms are the next best option. “We have to look at the OTT route too, mainly because it is a question of producers’ survival. It also depends on the kind of projects coming up.

I have been noticing big-star films coming on various streaming channels. It is not a bad idea. We have to wait and watch,” he says. So is the rumour about his upcoming film Bhajarangi 2, directed by Harsha under Jayanna Combines, taking the OTT route, true? “Nothing is planned as yet,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivarajkumar
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp