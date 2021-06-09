STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adhvithi Shetty makes solo single debut

Secondly, movies usually take months to hit screens. This song, however, will be done in a short time and will be out on social media platforms.

Sandalwood actress Adhvithi Shetty

By Express News Service

Adhvithi Shetty is the latest heroine to make her solo debut with a single, which will be out on June 10. Titled Nanne Eega, it will be a romantic track which also features Prathap Tony.

The latter has also rendered his voice for this love number.

“Album songs or singles have always been a trend, and this was the right opportunity to reach my fans. Secondly, movies usually take months to hit screens. This song, however, will be done in a short time and will be out on social media platforms. So it and can be accessed at any time,” says the Iravan actor.

Produced by KS Gowda, the music is scored by Bharan, while lyrics are written by Ravi.

Nanne Eega is shot in locations like Pondicherry and Bengaluru, and has Vishnu Vyartha handling the camera work.

Adhvithi has a good lineup of projects, including Cadburys starring Dharma Kirhiraj Iravan, in which she is paired opposite Karthik Jayaram Dr. Abhi 007 -- and Dheera Samrat.

She is also part of Deepak Aras’s directorial Sugar Factory in which she shares screen space with Krishna, Sonal Monteiro and Shilpa Shetty.

