Danish Sait ties the knot with Anya Rangaswami, see pictures here!

By Online Desk

Standup comedian and television personality Danish Sait tied the knot with Anya Rangaswami on Wednesday.

Sait took to his social media profiles to announce the happy news and shared two pictures from the ceremony.

"Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love," he captioned the photos.

Danish and Anya looked radiant in their low-key, intimate registered wedding ceremony, that had close family members in attendance.

Sait will next be seen in Rakshit Shetty-starrer '777 Charlie', which also stars Sangeetha Sringeri and Raj B Shetty in pivotal roles.

