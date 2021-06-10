Watch out for Shine Shetty in an extended cameo

By Express News Service

Debutant director Ranjith Rao is marking his directorial debut with a crime thriller. The director, who has previously been associated with soaps, is making his first independent feature film. For the thriller, Ranjith has written the story as well as taken the productional responsibilities.

Titled Prayashaha, the film features Rahul in the lead. The teleserial actor who has worked in Aramane and Yarivalu will be making his silver screen debut with this film.

The female lead is played by Savarna Deergha Sandhi heroine, Krishna Bhat. The film, which means ‘may be or may not not’ will also have the Bigg Boss contestant, Shine Shetty.

The young talent is yet to make his silver screen debut as a full-fledged hero, but will be seen in an extended cameo and will be making his appearance on and off in the film.

In addition, he has also done the voice-over and plays an important part in the movie’s narration.

The makers, who have completed the shooting in parts of Mangaluru and in and around Bengaluru before the lockdown, have released their song. Soon, they will reveal further details.

“We are now in the post-production process, with the DTS and DI currently going on,” Made under Arha Creations, the film has Prashant Patil handling the camera work, while music is scored by Vijay Krishna. Actor Shobaraj Pavoor, Madhu Hegde, Sunil Sagar, and Vineeth are a part of the cast.