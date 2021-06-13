National award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay meets with accident, critical

By PTI

BENGALURU: National film award winner and Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay who met with a road accident here is in a critical condition, his brother Siddhesh Kumar said on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place on Saturday night, in Bannerghatta road when Sancahri of Naanu Avanalla Avalu fame was returning on a bike, after meeting his friend.

"He is in a coma after the accident. He sustained serious head injuries leading to internal bleeding. Doctors say the next 48 hours are critical for him," an emotional Kumar told reporters.

Vijay has appeared in a slew of Kannada films including Dasavala, Harivu, Oggarane, Killing Veerappan, Varthamana and Sipaayi among others. He rose to fame with the film Naanu Avanalla Avalu, which also fetched him his first National Award.

(More details awaited)