Kannada actor Vijay critical after bike skids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: National Award winning Kannada film actor ‘Sanchari’ Vijay is critical after he sustained a grievous head injury in a road accident late Saturday night. The actor underwent brain surgery and is in a coma. Vijay (37), of ‘Naanu Avanalla Avalu’ fame, is a resident of Bannerghatta Road.

He was riding pillion with his friend Naveen, and both were injured after the bike reportedly skidded. Jayanagar traffic police, who registered a case, said the incident occurred near L&T South City apartments in JP Nagar 7th Phase, around 11.45pm.

“As per the preliminary probe, Vijay had gone to a friend’s house and was returning home with Naveen. It was a self-accident as the bike skidded. While Naveen sustained a fracture, Vijay sustained a severe head injury as he hit an electric pole,” police said, adding that both were immediately rushed to a private hospital on Bannerghatta Road.

Dr Arun L Naik, senior consultant and neurosurgeon, Apollo Hospitals, said, “The patient was unconscious when brought to hospital. A CT scan showed severe brain injury in addition to subdural hematoma (bleeding) in the right part of the brain. We completed the operation by early morning. He is on ventilator support in the neuro ICU, and will be under observation for 48 hours as he continues to be in coma and is critical. His right thigh is fractured. Other functions are normal.”

Naveen sustained a spinal injury and is undergoing treatment, but is said to be out of danger. Film director Mansore, who visited Vijay, said, “He is under observation. His pulse and BP are normal. He has undergone surgery and anaesthesia might be the reason for his unconscious state. Thankfully, he was taken to hospital immediately and is responding to treatment.”

Vijay’s brother Sudesh said he heard about the accident around 12.30am. “We don’t know where he had gone and with whom, and also who shifted them to hospital. He (Vijay) was active in Covid relief work and I request people to pray for his speedy recovery.” Several film personalities, including Neenasam Satish, visited the hospital and enquired about Vijay.