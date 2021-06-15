STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 to resume by end of June

The reality show, aired on Colors Kannada, began on February 28, and the contestants stayed in the house for 72 days after which it was suspended.

Published: 15th June 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kichcha Sudeep

Kichcha Sudeep

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

There has been a lot of curiosity surrounding Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, which was suspended due to the pandemic. The latest news is that the show is soon going to be resumed, and Sudeep will take stage as host. This more or less stands confirmed.

In addition, our source tells us that the 12 contestants will be getting into quarantine this week before they enter the Bigg Boss house. This could be sometime at the end of June. The reality show, aired on Colors Kannada, began on February 28, and the contestants stayed in the house for 72 days after which it was suspended.

Now, they will go back to the house for another 28 days, to complete the 100- day journey before the winner is announced. An official confirmation is awaited.

The contestants, who will be back in the Bigg Boss house, are Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi, Manjunath Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, Shamanth, and Priyanka Thimmesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bigg Boss Kannada Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 8 Sudeep
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp