Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 to resume by end of June

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

There has been a lot of curiosity surrounding Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, which was suspended due to the pandemic. The latest news is that the show is soon going to be resumed, and Sudeep will take stage as host. This more or less stands confirmed.

In addition, our source tells us that the 12 contestants will be getting into quarantine this week before they enter the Bigg Boss house. This could be sometime at the end of June. The reality show, aired on Colors Kannada, began on February 28, and the contestants stayed in the house for 72 days after which it was suspended.

Now, they will go back to the house for another 28 days, to complete the 100- day journey before the winner is announced. An official confirmation is awaited.

The contestants, who will be back in the Bigg Boss house, are Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi, Manjunath Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, Shamanth, and Priyanka Thimmesh.