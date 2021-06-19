STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

No! Yash will not play a navy officer in his next

There’s been a buzz that the Rocking Star will be playing this character, however, this is said to be a false 

Published: 19th June 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Yash

By Express News Service

Even as fans of Yash are waiting for the release of much-anticipated film KGF Chapter 2, the Rocking Star has been in the news for his next project. While we had last reported that Mufti director, Narthan will be helming Yash’s 19th film that is said to be at the script discussion stage, the latest buzz is that he will be playing a role of a Navy officer.

While fans were thrilled about this piece of information which went viral, our source denies this. Previous to this news, there was also a speculation that Tamannaah Bhatia would play the role of a heroine, which again seems to be false.

“Yash and Narthan are teaming up for a project and the script is getting locked. All other speculations are false, ” says our source, adding that Yash’s current focus is KGF Chapter 2, and any update on his next film will officially be announced at the right time.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films, the production house of pan-India KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel, had initially announced that the film would release on July 16. However, this may get pushed due to the lockdown. Though the government has been easing restrict ions, there i s uncertainty about the reopening of theatres.

However, a word from the production house is awaited on their release plans. This is one of the much-anticipated films, and fans from across the world have been waiting to watch Yash in Rocky Bhai’s avatar. Yash was also in the news for the help he rendered to the Kannada film industry workers, with his contribution of Rs 1.5 crore which was divided among 3000 technicians.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yash
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp