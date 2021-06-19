No! Yash will not play a navy officer in his next

By Express News Service

Even as fans of Yash are waiting for the release of much-anticipated film KGF Chapter 2, the Rocking Star has been in the news for his next project. While we had last reported that Mufti director, Narthan will be helming Yash’s 19th film that is said to be at the script discussion stage, the latest buzz is that he will be playing a role of a Navy officer.

While fans were thrilled about this piece of information which went viral, our source denies this. Previous to this news, there was also a speculation that Tamannaah Bhatia would play the role of a heroine, which again seems to be false.

“Yash and Narthan are teaming up for a project and the script is getting locked. All other speculations are false, ” says our source, adding that Yash’s current focus is KGF Chapter 2, and any update on his next film will officially be announced at the right time.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films, the production house of pan-India KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel, had initially announced that the film would release on July 16. However, this may get pushed due to the lockdown. Though the government has been easing restrict ions, there i s uncertainty about the reopening of theatres.

However, a word from the production house is awaited on their release plans. This is one of the much-anticipated films, and fans from across the world have been waiting to watch Yash in Rocky Bhai’s avatar. Yash was also in the news for the help he rendered to the Kannada film industry workers, with his contribution of Rs 1.5 crore which was divided among 3000 technicians.