Rishab Shetty touches upon ‘man and nature conflict’ in next directorial

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty’s latest tweet hints at him getting back to what he is best at -- direction. “Have got a good story to tell, and it is just a matter to work on it, keep showering love and blessings. (sic)” This was director’s recent tweet. Even as Rishab is currently hunting for a suitable title, he says, “I can’t give out too many details at this point, but I’m looking at the ‘man and nature conflict’. This is a subject that evolved when I was temporarily camping in my hometown during the second wave. More details will be revealed when an official announcement is made, ” s ay s Rishab.

The director plans to make this film on a big scale but is tight-lipped about the production house. “That’s a surprise,” says Rishab. However, CE has learned that the project is bankrolled by a well-known banner. This will be Rishab’s immediate project before taking up Rudraprayag and Kirik Party sequel. “I felt there has been a long gap after Sarkari. Hi.Pra.Shaale... I had announced Rudraprayag, but it’s facing a lot of hiccups due to Covid.

The project was announced during the last lockdown, but couldn’t take off in time. Now I have to wait for everybody to get vaccinated to take the film on floors. As for directing a sequel to Kirik Party, I have to wait for Rakshit [Shetty] to complete his previous commitments,” says Rishab, adding, “Meanwhi l e, the pandemic has affected the shooting of Bell Bottom 2. We will take a little more to resume. So, after much thought, I have decided to focus on this film.”

Rishab, who is currently preparing to take off with this project in the next couple of months, is finalising the lead and supporting cast. The director, who has also established himself as an actor, will be next seen in Harikathe Alla Girikathe. A film by Sandesh Productions and executed by Rishab Productions, the film is currently in the post-production stage.