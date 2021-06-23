Shivanna to resume shooting for Vijay Milton’s film from June 28

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shivarajkumar is gearing up to get back onto the shooting sets of Vijay Milton’s upcoming film from June 28. It is tentatively titled Shivappa, and the makers who have completed the talkie portions, are now completing the last leg of shooting. The film, left with the 20 minutes of portions, includes two major action sequences and a couple of songs.

“Currently the government has given us permission to shoot outdoors. We are following the same even as we wait for restrictions to be eased,” says producer Krishna Sarthak, adding, “We are simultaneously preparing to erect sets required for fight sequences.”

The production house, along with the director, is planning to officially reveal the final title on Shivanna’s birthday on July 12. The first look will also be out on the same date.

Krishna, meanwhile, has been working on getting the crew vaccinated. “We are also making sure that whoever enters the shooting sets will have gotten the first dose of vaccine. They will be required to produce the certificate,” he says.

Cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton, who is known for his works in Tamil films like Goli Soda 1 & 2, is helming his first Kannada film. And for the first time he is teaming up with the Century Star and the production house. This is Shivarajkumar’s 123rd project for which the music is scored by Anoop Seelin. The film will bring back Shivanna and Dhananjay for the second time after Tagaru. The film features Anjali in the female lead, along with Yasho Shivakumar, in a pivotal role. Actors Shashikumar and Umashree are also part of the cast.